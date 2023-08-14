Leaders conclude Al-Alamein summit, emphasize commitment to the Palestinian cause

ALBAWABA- In a significant outcome, Al-Alamein Summit, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, wrapped up its proceedings on Monday. The summit witnessed the participation of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The closing statement underscored the paramount importance of international and Arab legal frameworks in resolving the Palestinian issue, with a focus on ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and restoring rightful Palestinian rights within a clear timeline.

The leaders reiterated their full backing for President Abbas's efforts to champion Palestinian interests and secure international protection.

The commitment to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, along with the necessity of Israel's adherence to commitments, was also strongly emphasized.

The leaders highlighted the historical Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites, reiterating their dedication to the Arab Peace Initiative's comprehensive approach toward regional stability and coexistence.