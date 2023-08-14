Syrian foreign minister to meet his Saudi counterpart in Cairo today

ALBAWABA- Syria's Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, is scheduled to meet his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, along with officials from Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Key Arab diplomats are set to convene in Cairo for discussions on Syria's ongoing crisis.

The central focus of these meetings is to explore collaborative strategies to aid Syria's navigation through its complex challenges.

This collective effort, according to Alkhaleej online, highlights the commitment of Arab nations to contribute positively to resolving the Syrian conflict.

Amid speculation about Syrian-Saudi relations, diplomatic sources affirm that significant barriers do not hinder the nations' interactions. Riyadh is resolute in its endeavor to reintegrate Syria into the Arab League, emphasizing substantial engagement beyond symbolic gestures.

The discussions are informed by outcomes from the Consultative Amman Meeting held in May. This meeting emphasized the need to combat drug trafficking across the Syrian-Jordanian border and laid the groundwork for further cooperation in resolving the conflict.

The Amman Consultative Meeting followed Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's participation in the Arab Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia earlier that month. This marked a notable return of Syria's leadership to an Arab League gathering since its suspension in 2012.

In the midst of these diplomatic efforts, President Al-Assad expressed reservations about Arab initiatives, characterizing relations as "formal" and questioning the Arab League's capacity to deliver effective solutions.