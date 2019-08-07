10 People Injured After Bomb Explosion in Pakistan

At least 10 people were injured when a bomb detonated in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The blast in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province occurred while a police officer from the bomb disposal squad were trying to defuse a bomb planted near a religious school in Hassna Ghari area of Nowshera district, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, spokesman for Rescue 1122 emergency service, said.





All the wounded, including five police, were shifted to the hospital, he added.

According to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, two are in critical condition while the remaining are stable.

On Tuesday, at least one person was killed and nine others wounded in an explosion in a market in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province.

This article has been adapted from its original source.