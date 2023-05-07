  1. Home
  3. At least 12 killed in crash in Turkey

 ALBAWABA A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey's Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials said.

A Truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic.

Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkish media.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway.

The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives,” he tweeted. “We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”

