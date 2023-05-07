At least 12 killed in crash in Turkey

ALBAWABA A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey's Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials said.

A multi-vehicle crash in southern Türkiye's Hatay province kills at least 12 people and injures 31 others, including three seriously, officials sayhttps://t.co/C127iJHBKp — TRT World (@trtworld) May 7, 2023

A Truck crashed into several vehicles waiting in line at a gas station outside the town of Belen in Hatay province, which set the truck itself and two minibuses on fire. People at the scene were reportedly struck with panic.

Numerous firefighting crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkish media.

A truck crash in #Topboğazı has killed at least 12 people with 31 left injured. It’s being reported the driver lost control hitting 9 cars and 2 minibus’s. A lot of the victims were men leaving for mandatory military service in #Hatay #Turkey #truckcrash pic.twitter.com/wP6FiI0oAL — 𝙰𝚒 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 (@AiNewsReport) May 7, 2023

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway.

The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.

“May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives,” he tweeted. “We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain their health as soon as possible.”