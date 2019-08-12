At Least 13 Wounded as Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters

Police in Hong Kong again fired tear gas at demonstrators on Sunday, during the 10th consecutive week of protests calling for government reform.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said as many as 13 people were injured in the protests including nine men and four women between the ages of 17 and 56, the South China Morning Post reported.



Nine people had been discharged from hospitals, while one man and one woman remained in serious condition.

Protesters gathered in Victoria Park for an authorized gathering, but police said they were marching illegally as they began to move into surrounding areas and called on them to disperse, CNN reported.

Police said that protesters set up barricades and threw petrol bombs at officers and issued a statement condemning all violent acts by protesters.





Riot police raised a black flag to warn of the use of tear gas in multiple locations across Hong Kong before firing canisters at the crowds.

The three-day sit-in at Hong Kong's international airport also continued for the third day, with demonstrators handing people postcards explaining their demands.

The protests stemmed from opposition to a bill that would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China.

Although the bill was shelved, the protests continued with demonstrators making further demands, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's resignation.

