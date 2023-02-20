At least 36 killed in Brazil storms

ALBAWABA - At least 36 people died in severe floods and landslides that swept across Sao Paulo, disrupting traffic and normal life in the Brazilian city and forcing the postponement of the popular annual carnival there.

Television footage and videos shared on the social media showed completely submerged communities and demolished homes in the city.

A state of emergency was declared by Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas for five coastal communities.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tweeted that he will visit the area on Monday.

In addition to the military's assistance, more than 100 fire brigades are trying to reach survivors and clear roads, while receiving helicopter support.

Six cities in Sao Paulo, namely Sao Sebastiao, caraguatatuba, Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Goroja, and Bertioga, were placed under a 180-day state of disaster.

Santos, the biggest port in Latin America, was shut down due to strong wind that reached 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) and waves that were above 1-meter high.