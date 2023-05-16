At least 6 dead in Wellington hostel fire

ALBAWABA - At least 6 were killed and around 11 people are still missing in a fire that erupted in a hostel, on Tuesday in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, cause remains unknown.

Just after midnight local time, emergency services were called to Loafers Lodge hostel, where 6 people died and about 50 were rescued. Police stated that 11 people are still unaccounted for, as search efforts remain in action.

Police said that they are yet to release the final number of deaths as they could not access the building. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that the death toll is likely to increase.

(Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins. Source: (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP))

The fire department deployed 20 fire trucks in efforts to put out the blazing fires. Fire and Emergency District commander Nick Pyatt described the fire as Wellington's "worst nightmare".

"This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives", BBC reported

Five people have been rescued, while one person sustained serious injuries after he jumped from the third floor escaping the fires.

The hostel provided long and short-term accommodations for hospital workers, construction workers and those who are doing community service for minor crimes.