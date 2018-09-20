At Least 62 Rebels Killed, 17 Wounded in New Raids in Afghanistan

A file photo of Afghan military. (AFP/File)

As many as 62 insurgents have been killed and another 17 wounded during security forces’ operations in various provinces over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

The MoD statement said the Afghan forces conducted 19 operations during the period in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Badghis, Herat, Faryab, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul and Helmand provinces.

It said the dead militants included five Daesh affiliates and as many the Haqqani network members. Several weapons and one motorcycle were confiscated during the raids.





This article has been adapted from its original source.