At Least Fifteen Killed in a Car Blast Outside a Basra Restaurant in Iraq

Published December 7th, 2021 - 09:03 GMT
At least 15 people were killed and injured in the car blast.

A car blast was heard near one of the restaurants in the Iraqi city of Basrah on Tuesday, a security source revealed to Asharq News.

The number of causalities is yet to be announced, but according to the first statistic at least 15 people were killed and injured in the car blast.

According to social media users, over 40 people are likely to have been killed in the explosion.  

No official statement has been made. However, a source revealed to Al-Ain newspaper that a terror group has organized the car blast near the Republican Hospital's blood bank.

