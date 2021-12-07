At Least Fifteen Killed in a Car Blast Outside a Basra Restaurant in Iraq

A car blast was heard near one of the restaurants in the Iraqi city of Basrah on Tuesday, a security source revealed to Asharq News.

#الشرق_عاجل مصدر أمني عراقي لــ"الشرق": انفجار في محافظة البصرة وأنباء عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى #عاجل https://t.co/N0Z1pHFy60 — الشرق عاجل Asharq Breaking (@AsharqNewsBrk) December 7, 2021

The number of causalities is yet to be announced, but according to the first statistic at least 15 people were killed and injured in the car blast.

According to social media users, over 40 people are likely to have been killed in the explosion.

No official statement has been made. However, a source revealed to Al-Ain newspaper that a terror group has organized the car blast near the Republican Hospital's blood bank.