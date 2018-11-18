At Least One Dead in French Protests Over Fuel Prices

Demonstators of "yellow vests" (Gilets Jaunes) movement block the traffic on Caen's circular road on November 18, 2018 in Caen, western France, a day after a protest against high fuel prices. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

One protestor was killed and more than 100 others injured during nation-wide demonstrations over rising fuel prices in France.

The death occurred in the south-eastern Savoy region when a female driver panicked when surrounded by protesters and accidentally struck a woman.

Police used tear gas to disperse protestors dubbed the “yellow vests” in Porte Maillot neighborhood, Bastille Square and Champs- Elysees Street in Paris.

Over 1,000 protestors also gathered in front of Elysee Palace calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

Some 244,000 people took part in around 2,000 demonstrations across the country, according to the interior ministry.

The ministry said 106 people were also injured, while 38 others were arrested.

Demonstrations over the government’s reform policies have recently increased in the country.

Millions of people had also taken part in the nation-wide demonstrations in May and June.

