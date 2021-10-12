Lebanese Beirut Blast Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Ali Hassan Khalil

Lebanese judge Tarek Bitar, who's responsible for Beirut's port blast investigation, has released an arrest warrant on Tuesday against ex-finance minister and current parliament member Ali Hassan Khalil, local media reported.

Bitar has issued the arrest warrant against the Lebanese MP Khalil after he failed to show up for the questioning session on Beirut's port blast probe.

Judge Tarek Bitar issued an arrest warrant for former finance minister and current parliament member Ali Hassan Khalil.Khalil was supposed to show up today for questioning but refused to do so.#BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/WAuOz8PSuq — Firas Hatoum (@ferashatoum) October 12, 2021

In the arrest warrant, Bitar wrote under the type of offense: "Killing, harming, arson and vandalism are all linked to the probable intent." He also added that police and army forces are allowed to arrest the person mentioned above.

Ali Hassan Khalil, who was sanctioned by the US government, is described as the "second most powerful man" in Amal behind Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

On 4 August 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate which was kept illegally at the Port of Beirut had exploded, causing at least 218 deaths and around 7,000 injuries.