Lebanese Cabinet Meets Thursday, With 52-Item Mind-boggling Agenda
The new Lebanese Cabinet pose for a group photo with President Michel Aoun, first row center. (AFP/ File)
The Council of Ministers will convene in a Cabinet session at 11:30 am on Thursday at the Grand Serail, the National News Agency said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri will chair the meeting and will discuss 52 items on its agenda in addition to several urgent files, said NNA.
