  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanese Government Could be Formed 'Within Days'

Lebanese Government Could be Formed 'Within Days'

Published August 17th, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
Najib Mikati
Najib Mikati (AFP file photo)

ALBAWABA – Lebanon on the social media has been rife. Top of the list is the formation of the new government now stalled for over a year.

President Michael Aoun said that the new premier-designate, the fourth in just under one year, are “within days” of forming a desperately-needed government to deal with the economic crisis that is crippling the country.

 

Meanwhile

, Miqati, and talking from the Baadba Palace and after meeting Aoun said the chances of forming a new government is higher than the chances of its failure and that the chances of him stepping down is very slim.

The PM-designate said he is continually meeting with president Aoun about the different names and ministerial portfolios in the government and this is quickly needed to deal with the problems of the country.

Lebanon has been under a caretaker Prime Minister since last year. Premier Hassan Diab resigned after the Beirut Port blast on 4 August 2020 when over 215 people were killed and over 7000 injured.

Tags:LebanonBeirutNajib MikatiMichel Aoun

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...