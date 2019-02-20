Lebanese Govt Set Holds 1st Meet After Confidence Vote

Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri (R) meets President Michel Aoun (L) and Parliament speaker Nabih Berri(C) at the presidential palace in Baadba. (AFP File Photo)

Lebanon’s government is scheduled to hold its first meeting after gaining confidence at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Thursday to tackle 103 items on its agenda.

Ministerial sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper on: “On the agenda is the formation of the Lebanese delegation to the Euro-Mediterranean Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh to be held March 23-24 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Saad Hariri. And the resignation of Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan from the Presidency of the Public Authority of the Economic Zone in Tripoli; and the issue of deciding the fate of the ministerial committees formed during the mandate of the previous government, which had not completed its work.”

Several other issues will be tackled, but the appointment of a Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers is not listed on the agenda, according to the daily.

But the sources noted that it “could be done from outside the agenda.”

