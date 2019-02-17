Lebanese Protesters Give Hariri Govt Thumbs Down in Beirut

Under the slogan "No confidence in the new government", dozens of protesters, gathered at Riad el-Solh street, near the Parliament Building, in Beirut (Twitter)

Protesters marched through Downtown Beirut Sunday to express their distrust in the new government, days after it won Parliament’s vote of confidence.

The “no confidence” march, organized by various civil society organizations, set off from Bechara al-Khoury Street to Riad al-Solh Square, where officials from the Lebanese Communist Party and the Popular Nasserite Organization delivered speeches as supporters waved the parties’ flags.

Despite Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s third government receiving overwhelming confidence from lawmakers in a late-night vote Friday, demonstrators said that the government had not won theirs.

“The state’s parties are still the same,” one protester said in a live broadcast on local TV. “They are the same, the only difference is that some people [from the previous Cabinet] left and new ones have come.”

“Every young person that graduates from Lebanon ends up leaving,” Lebanese Communist Party leader Hanna Gharib told Al Jadeed TV channel. “They [politicians] enforce taxes, but they provide nothing in return.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.