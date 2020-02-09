  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanese Protesters Join Forces Against Confidence Vote in New Govt

Lebanese Protesters Join Forces Against Confidence Vote in New Govt

Published February 9th, 2020 - 07:18 GMT
A Lebanese anti-government protester holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier as she blocks a road leading to the parliament in the capital Beirut's downtown district on January 27, 2020. PATRICK BAZ / AFP
A Lebanese anti-government protester holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier as she blocks a road leading to the parliament in the capital Beirut's downtown district on January 27, 2020. PATRICK BAZ / AFP
Highlights
- Vote expected Tuesday

Hundreds of demonstrators protested Saturday in front of the Parliament building here against the Hassan Diab government and a vote of confidence to prevent a new government.

The vote is expected Tuesday.

Another group gathered in front of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and protested its policy limiting foreign money transfer and withdrawing foreign currency. The policy was implemented Oct. 17, when demonstrations began in the country.

 

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to its Finance Ministry.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...