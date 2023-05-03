Lebanese student stabbed after hours receiving award in US

ALBAWABA Lebanese student, Kareem Abu Najm, 20, was stabbed to death in Davis, California, last Saturday, just hours after receiving an award for his research.

The Lebanese youth was stabbed while on his bike in a park in the city, according to US media.

The victim’s father gave a statement that he was ambitious and proud of his roots, Majdi Abu Najm was the father of Kareem Abu Najm.

He said, “We moved out of Lebanon in 2018 when the situation in Lebanon started moving in the right direction a little bit, we came here for safety, but who knew that his son would be killed there?

For his part, the victim’s father, Majdi Abu Najm, told local media that his son “was a mass of energy, and was very ambitious,” stressing that he was “proud of what his son had achieved, who wanted to make this world a better place.”

US authorities have searched for the suspect in Abu Najm’s crime using drones, but have so far been unable to locate him.

Police described the attacker as a young man between the ages of 19 and 23, with long, curly hair.