Lebanese Wheelers & Dealers of Government Start Afresh

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during the opening ceremony of the new building of the European Union delegation to Lebanon in the capital Beirut, on February 26, 2019. (AFP/ File)

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail in a session dedicated to tackling 52 items on the agenda after a previous meeting in Baabda that President Michel Aoun abruptly ended.

Before the meeting, Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab said he is going to raise the detention of former Nissan chief, Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian Carlos Ghosn in Japan. “It is not normal that he stays in prison without trial,” said Bou Saab.

Social Affairs Minister Richard Kouyoumjian said in the Cabinet, he will put forward an initiative to resolve the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

Last week, the Cabinet was chaired by President Michel Aoun who ended its first session after the ordinary agenda was discussed and after a heated debate erupted over the thorny issue of the relation with Syria.

