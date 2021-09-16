Lebanon Delivers a Convoy of Tankers Loaded With Iranian Fuel

Local media said, a convoy of tankers carrying Iranian fuel has arrived in Lebanon after crossing Syria.

Lebanon 24 News reported that the tankers loaded with Iranian mazut had entered the village of Hawsh al-Sayyed Ali in Lebanon’s northeastern Baalbek-Hermel province on Thursday.

#BREAKING Tracks with Iranian fuel crossed to Lebanon from Syria, according to multiple reports — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 16, 2021

The media director of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said that the tankers will first stop between the villages of Ain and Laboueh and that their last station would be the entrance to southern Baalbek.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged people not to gather to observe the convoy both for their own safety and the movement of the tankers.

Announcing that ships carrying Iranian fuel would set sail for Lebanon last month, Nasrallah warned that the Israeli regime and the US that the resistance group regarded the convoy as part of the “Lebanese soil.”

Lebanese media have said that Iran’s fuel shipment to Lebanon will a new horizon in relations between the two countries and set the stage for the defeat of US hegemony in the region.

Earlier, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem described the shipment as a political, social and moral achievement in the face of the US oppression.

The Americans, he added, were surprised to see that Iranian fuel-laden vessels have broken the siege of Lebanon and provided the Lebanese with the vital product.

In early September, the Iranian ships unloaded their fuel cargo at Syria’s Baniyas port, from where it was transferred to Lebanon via tankers.

Sanctioned Iranian fuel arrives to #Lebanon via Syria [also sanctioned] sponsored by HA. “Victorious anthems” blasting at the borders. Now HA is yet again portrayed as the saviour: they “protected Lebanon from ISIS” & now donated fuel to the state. pic.twitter.com/aCrAQrWzLK — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) September 16, 2021

Lebanon has been mired since late 2019 in a deep financial crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to lose around 90 percent of its value to the dollar.

Severe fuel shortages and wide-scale power cuts have paralyzed the Mediterranean country.

The US has exacerbated the crisis by imposing a siege on Lebanon in a bid to force the formation of a Western-friendly administration there.

