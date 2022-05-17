Lebanon Elections: Pro-Reform Candidates Win Seats, Hezbollah Loses Majority

Pro-reform, opposition candidates won at least 13 seats in Lebanon's new parliament and Hezbollah along with its allies lost a 2018 majority, winning 62 seats according to election results announced by the interior ministry.

The seats won by the opposition candidates mark an unprecedented gain for reformists in Lebanon's parliament and allow them to appeal any law presented to the parliament, which requires a unanimous vote from at least 10 members of parliament.

The win for political reformists in the recent elections comes after multiple crises and years of corruption, political incompetence and economic mishandling left Lebanese citizens desperate to see change for the better.