Lebanon fails to choose new president

ALBAWABA - For the 11th time in a row, the Lebanese parliament failed to choose a new president as a successor to the former president Michel Aoun, whose term expired on last Nov. 31st.

The vote-counting process ended in the 11th Lebanese parliamentary session, which was held on Thursday to elect a new president for Lebanon, without coming to a firm conclusion.

This comes after the presidential candidates failed to obtain the votes of two-thirds of the deputies in the first round of voting. Although the presidential candidate Michel Moawad, the founder of the independence movement in Lebanon, is still leading the candidate race, he received only 34 votes.

🇱🇧🗳️#Lebanon fails to elect a president for an 11th time:



37 Blank ballot

34 @michelmoawad

14 "New Lebanon"

7 Issam Khalife

2 @ZiyadBaroud



37 Blank ballot

34 @michelmoawad

14 "New Lebanon"

7 Issam Khalife

2 @ZiyadBaroud

1 Milad Abou Malhab, who yelled "Allahu Akbar" again to celebrate. Speaker Berri then banned him from entering parliament again.

Moawad was unable, once again, to convince the parliament to elect him, despite the fulfilment of the quorum, which requires the presence of 86 deputies out of the total number of deputies in the parliament, 128.

According to the Lebanese constitution, the candidate must obtain 86 votes out of 128 deputies in parliament, or two-thirds, in the first round; in order to win the election.

In the event that no candidate obtains this number in the first round, a second round is held in which the candidate who obtains 65 votes wins, but, this also failed due to the lack of a quorum.

The number of voters reached 110, but, most of the votes were concentrated between blank ballots and void ballots, while candidate Essam Khalifa got seven votes, Ziyad Baroud gained two votes, and Salah Edward Hanin earned only one vote.

The session, chaired by Council Speaker Nabih Berri, began with a minute of silence for the death of the former head of the council, Hussein Al-Husseini.

Since last September, 10 previous parliamentary sessions were held, with no progress in electing a new Lebanese president. The 10th session was held in December.