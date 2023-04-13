Lebanon to lift travel ban on Central Bank governor

  1. Home
Published April 13th, 2023 - 09:19 GMT
Central Bank
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a press conference at the bank's headquarters in Beirut on November 11, 2019. FP / JOSEPH EID

ALBAWABA - A Lebanese judge is expected to remove a travel ban imposed on Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, two judicial officials said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Salamah was summoned for a hearing in Paris next month. 

The Lebanese politician is facing a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations. He is expected to make a hearing on May 16 in France.

The travel ban against Salameh was approved by Aoun in January 2022 after an activist group filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank chief, alleging financial misconduct.

AFP wrote citing the first judicial official: "Judge Ghada Aoun will lift the travel ban on Riad Salameh tomorrow."

Riad Toufic Salameh is the current Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Banque du Liban since April 1993. He is the longest-serving Central Bank governor in the world.

Lebanon has been facing economic woes since the COVID-19 pandemic and its crisis deepened later on after Beirut's port blast in August 2022, which killed at least 218 people and injured 7,000 others.

