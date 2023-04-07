Israel strikes Hamas positions in Lebanon, Gaza

ALBAWABA - Israel carried out airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon's Tyre region early Friday as well as areas in Gaza as a response to a rocket fire launched earlier.

According to the Israeli army, airstrikes targeted Hamas positions in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip after a heavy rocket fire that came as a reaction to Israeli aggression towards worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem early Wednesday.

The IDF struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon.



The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon & hold the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory. pic.twitter.com/LIAlbOa3Rn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 7, 2023

The army added that it had "identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory" and that 25 were intercepted by its air defenses.

Israel announced attacking three targets belonging to the Hamas movement in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the army hit at least 10 Hamas sites, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, with 50 tons of bombs in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Army found on Friday morning a rocket launcher containing un-launched rockets in the Marjayoun area, north of Metula and said that work is underway to dismantle it.

عثرت وحدة من الجيش في سهل مرجعيون على راجمة صواريخ بداخلها عدد من الصواريخ التي لم تنطلق، ويجري العمل على تفكيكها.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/rAuphj06Ms — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 7, 2023

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed in a statement on Friday contacting authorities on both sides of the Blue Line and that both said they don't "want a war."

UNIFIL said: "We urge all parties to cease all actions across the Blue Line now." It added: "The actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation."