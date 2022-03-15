  1. Home
  3. Lebanon: Is Miqati Quitting Politics?

Published March 15th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
Najeeb Mikati
Najeeb Mikati (AFP File Folder)

Prime Minister Najib Miqati officially announced Monday that he will not run for the upcoming parliamentary elections, as he called for heavy participation in the polls.

“Because I believe in the inevitability of change and in the need to make way for the new generation… I announce that I will not nominate myself for the parliamentary elections, wishing success for everyone,” Miqati said in a televised address.

“I will support the efforts of those who will be chosen by the people and I will cooperate with everyone for the sake of the public interest,” he added.

Despite his decision not to run in the elections, Miqati, however called on willing candidates to submit their nominations and on all Lebanese, especially Tripoli’s residents, to take part in voting.

“It is unacceptable to refrain from performing this national duty for any reason,” he stressed.

