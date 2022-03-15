Lebanon: Is Miqati Quitting Politics?

Prime Minister Najib Miqati officially announced Monday that he will not run for the upcoming parliamentary elections, as he called for heavy participation in the polls.

“Because I believe in the inevitability of change and in the need to make way for the new generation… I announce that I will not nominate myself for the parliamentary elections, wishing success for everyone,” Miqati said in a televised address.

“I will support the efforts of those who will be chosen by the people and I will cooperate with everyone for the sake of the public interest,” he added.

The statement throws #Sunni #Muslim politics in #Lebanon into deeper disarray two months from a vote seen as important for reinvigorating public life in Lebanon https://t.co/otwnSGeCNJ — Arab News (@arabnews) March 14, 2022

Despite his decision not to run in the elections, Miqati, however called on willing candidates to submit their nominations and on all Lebanese, especially Tripoli’s residents, to take part in voting.

“It is unacceptable to refrain from performing this national duty for any reason,” he stressed.

This article is reproduced from its original source