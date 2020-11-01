Lebanon MP Calls for Full Lockdown to Stop Virus Spike

Head of the parliamentary Health Committee MP Assem Araji Sunday called for Lebanon to go under a complete lockdown to relieve the country’s troubled health sector.

Speaking to Anbaa newspaper, Araji said that a total lockdown is needed to “help the health sector endure as it has fallen into a very critical situation.”

Authorities continue to face the challenge of balancing the effects of the pandemic on the ailing health sector, already plagued with financial troubles, with the dire economic situation in the country and rising poverty levels.

Araji warned of a second coronavirus wave hitting Lebanon that will arrive when the wet season begins, which is when he said influenza infections will rise.



He called on all those who experience flu symptoms during that season to isolate for 10 days to make sure they are not infected with coronavirus.

Lebanon has been experiencing a new surge in coronavirus cases, registering new daily records in the past week and 1,699 cases and 12 deaths Saturday.

Friday, the number of patients in ICUs rose to 276. There are currently 292 ICU beds available across the country.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan has previously called for local lockdowns to be enforced more closely, noting yet again Friday that they had so far been ineffective in curbing the spread of the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.