Lebanon: Samir Geagea Slams Hezbollah's Electoral Campaign Slogan

Published April 1st, 2022 - 04:59 GMT
Hezbollah
Fighters of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah take part in a ceremony commemorating the memory of its fallen leaders, in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of southern Beirut on February 15, 2022. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea slammed Hezbollah Thursday in remarks from Maarab.

Geagea criticized Hezbollah's electoral campaign slogan "we'll keep protecting and building," saying that no one has asked them to protect and that they are rather "putting the Lebanese in danger every given moment."

"The state and the army are the ones who should protect, it is not your job to protect," Geagea told Hezbollah.

He added that Hezbollah had enjoyed a parliamentary majority in the four past years. "What have they built," he asked. "The Lebanese have lived the worst tragedy in history during the past four years."

Geagea had previously said that "a vote for the FPM is a vote for Hizbullah."

"This is true," he said today, telling the Shiite voters that also voting for Hezbollah means voting for the "Free Patriotic Movement," accusing the latter of corruption and incompetence.

 

