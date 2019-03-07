Lebanon's Bassil Debate National Issues With German Deputy FM, Kuwaiti Ambassador

Gebran Bassil has met German Deputy Foreign Minister, Kuwaiti Ambassador. (AFP/ File Photo)

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassill met with visiting German Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen accompanied by German Ambassador to Lebanon Georg Birgelen, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Talks touched on Lebanon’s government program and the economic challenges it is facing, in addition to the political situation and the file of refugees.

Speaking to reporters following the talks, Annen said the meeting with Bassil was "cordial" and "fruitful," and that it featured high on the projects that could be executed in Lebanon which are related to the CEDRE conference to support Lebanon.

"As an international community, we hope to contribute to Lebanon's prosperity," he said.

Bassil later met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon, Abdul Al al-Qinai who congratulated his host on the government formation.

They discussed the current situation on the local and regional scenes.

