  3. Lebanon's 'top priority' is to elect new president

Published November 6th, 2022 - 10:46 GMT
president Michel Aoun
Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun waves to supporters from a car as he leaves the presidential palace in Babda at the end of his mandate, east of the capital Beirut, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday addressed Lebanese officials and friendly countries by saying that “there is no priority that comes before the priority of electing a president.”

“Let that be clear,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He accordingly called for the election of a president to “preserve the (Lebanese) entity in the face of those who are seeking other political, partisan, sectarian and personal entities for them, not for Lebanon.”

Al-Rahi warned that amid the absence of a president who can sign foreign treaties, it will be impossible to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, implement reforms, take measures regarding the judiciary and administrations, pass urgent legislation or form a new government.

Tags:LebanonPresidentMichel Aoun

