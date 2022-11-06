Lebanon's 'top priority' is to elect new president

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday addressed Lebanese officials and friendly countries by saying that “there is no priority that comes before the priority of electing a president.”

“Let that be clear,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Today, I measure inflation in Lebanon at 96%/yr. Following Pres. Aoun’s departure on Monday, no one has stepped up to fill the presidency. As a result, and as Sami Atallah put it: “Lebanon is a boat that's sinking and no one is at the helm". https://t.co/UImmya0XZH — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 5, 2022

He accordingly called for the election of a president to “preserve the (Lebanese) entity in the face of those who are seeking other political, partisan, sectarian and personal entities for them, not for Lebanon.”

Al-Rahi warned that amid the absence of a president who can sign foreign treaties, it will be impossible to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, implement reforms, take measures regarding the judiciary and administrations, pass urgent legislation or form a new government.

