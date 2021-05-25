  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 'Liberate The State From Corruption,' Lebanese President Tweets

'Liberate The State From Corruption,' Lebanese President Tweets

Published May 25th, 2021 - 06:14 GMT
President Aoun called for liberating the state from corruption
Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (AFP)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday called for “liberating the state from corruption,” in a tweet marking 21 years since the Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Also ReadAoun, Hariri Maybe Talking Again But Will They Agree on a Cabinet?Aoun, Hariri Maybe Talking Again But Will They Agree on a Cabinet?

“On the anniversary of liberation, we remember the taste of victory and dignity, and we pledge to continue the journey of recovering our sovereignty over our entire soil and waters,” the president said.


“The same as we fought the enemy and liberated the land, today we must together liberate the state from corruption and return Lebanon to the path of revival and prosperity,” Aoun added.

Also ReadAoun, Hariri Maybe Talking Again But Will They Agree on a Cabinet?After The Gulf Mess! Zeina Akar Becomes Caretaker Foreign Minister in Lebanon

He also emphasized that “only the unity of the Lebanese can achieve reforms and restore life’s dignity to our society.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Michel AounLebanonBeirutIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...