Libya signs energy and immigration deals with Italy

ALBAWABA - Prime Minister of Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah headed a diplomatic delegation to Italy to sign a number of agreements covering matters of oil and immigration.

Al-Dbeibah met with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in Rome, where both discussed bilateral relations. A number of agreements were signed they covered the fields of oil, natural gas, immigration, and border protection.

" The topics of dialogue include the intensification of efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and the commitment, in support of the Libyan authorities, in the management of migratory flows." Giorgia Meloni tweeted.

Meloni has been known for her extremist stance against immigrants that come to Italy crossing the Mediterranean from the shores of North African countries, including Libya. Meloni visited Tunisia last week and was met with a wide range of protests from Tunisians.

As part of an UN-directed peace plan for the country, Dbeibah's government and rival authorities based in eastern Libya reached an agreement on terms for a protracted election on Wednesday.