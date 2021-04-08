  1. Home
Libyan PM Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Published April 8th, 2021 - 07:46 GMT
Libya's interim prime minister lands in UAE for an official visit
Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah (R) and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) hold a joint press conference in Libya's capital Tripoli on April 6, 2021. The prime ministers of Italy and Greece joined a growing number of foreign leaders visiting Libya as it seeks to emerge from a decade of post-revolution chaos under a UN-sponsored peace process. Mahmud TURKIA / AFP
Libyan prime minister briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the efforts of transitional government to restore security and stability in the country

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received new Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who was sworn in to lead the North African country’s transition to elections in December.

Libyan prime minister in UAE

“It was an honor to meet our brother Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity. Libya will overcome its challenges and we stand at the side of the Libyan people at this critical moment. The new road map will hopefully lead to stability and unity,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.


The new Libyan leader briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the efforts of transitional government to restore security and stability in the country, as well as efforts to drive the development and reconstruction process and prepare for the elections, according to a state-owned WAM report.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Dbeibeh on the Libyan House of Representatives’ confidence in him and his government and wished him success in carrying out in his mission during this critical period of his country’s history.

The Abu Dhabi leader also sent his regards to the Libyan people who, he said, were looking forward to opening a new era of stability and national unity after the tough years they have been through.

