Libyans Try to Unite Security Agencies Despite Two Governments

Libyan security forces patrol on August 23, 2018 near the site of an attack on a checkpoint in the city of Zliten. (AFP/File)

An initiative to unite Libya’s security agencies was revealed on Saturday, making it the first such overture between the rival governments in Tripoli and Tobruk.



Media official in the temporary capital in eastern Libya, Tareq al-Kharaz said that a meeting was held in Benghazi between head of the security agency in Tripoli, Salem Qarimida and his counterpart in Benghazi Adel al-Arfi to discuss what he described as “current and accumulating challenges”.



In addition, Kharaz said that Interior Minister of the eastern government, Ibrahim Boushnaf, and his counterpart from the Tripoli Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashaagha, presented a proposal to unite security efforts in order to restore calm throughout Libya.



A committee headed by Qarimida was formed to that end, he added.



Kharaz said that the deteriorating security in Libya prompted the initiative and that necessity demanded uniting both interior ministries away from political bickering.



The security crisis in Libya is the most important issue in the country. Several politicians are ignoring this file and they only see the political division and disputes, he continued.



An agreement was reached on linking the forensics agencies between Tripoli and Benghazi, he went on to say.



Officials will also review the police law and activate a communication network that will cover the entire country.

