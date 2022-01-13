Libya's Premier Denies Meeting Israeli Officials in Jordan

  1. Home
Published January 13th, 2022 - 06:55 GMT
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (unseen) at the start of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London on June 24, 2021. / AFP / POOL / Matt Dunham
Media reports claim Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met Israeli intelligence chief to discuss normalizing relations

Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh denied reports Wednesday of meeting Israeli officials in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

"That didn't happen and won't happen in the future, our stance is firm and clear on the Palestinian cause," according to a Libyan government statement.

The statement follows Saudi-run Alarabiya Alhadath TV claims earlier Wednesday that Dbeibeh met the Israeli intelligence (Mossad) chief in Amman to discuss normalizing relations. The report did not specify a date for the meeting.

Six of 22 Arab countries -- Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan -- maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:LibyaPrime MinisterJordanAbdul Hamid Dbeibeh

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

