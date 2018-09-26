Libya's Pro-Govt Forces Regain Control of Tripoli's Southern Areas

Libyan pro-government forces retake areas in Tripoli. (AFP/File)

The “Tripoli Protection Force”, affiliated with Libya’s UN-backed unity government, assumed control of the capital’s southern districts on Tuesday, according to a local security source.

The force assumed control of Tripoli’s Al-Naklia military camp following the withdrawal of forces loyal to Libya’s former government of national salvation.

Abdul-Basid Marwan, a military commander in Tripoli, told Libya’s Al-Ahrar television channel that all fighting in the city had ended while all roads had been reopened.

Since August 26, Tripoli has seen fierce clashes between armed groups loyal to the unity government and others said to be opposed to it.

Libya has remained dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

