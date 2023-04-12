Lindsey Graham meets Saudi crown prince

  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2023 - 07:59 GMT
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairing the forty-third session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Gulf Arab Chinese Summits, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Bandar AL-JALOUD / SPA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Graham, who is the senior U.S. senator from South Carolina, visited Jeddah on Tuesday and held a meeting with the crown prince.

According to sources, both officials weighed up the long-standing friendly relationship between their countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern during their meeting.

The U.S. senator also met with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi minister of defense; Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; and Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state, cabinet member, and national security adviser, local Saudi media reported.

In a Twitter post, Graham hailed his visit to Saudi Arabia saying that U.S. and Jeddah agreed to further enhance their relations adding that the reforms going on in Saudi Arabia are equally real.

He added: "I also expressed deep appreciation to the Kingdom for purchasing $37 billion worth of Boeing 787s – which are made in South Carolina – for the new Saudi airline. Investments like this are game changers."

