Lindsey Graham meets Saudi crown prince

ALBAWABA - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Graham, who is the senior U.S. senator from South Carolina, visited Jeddah on Tuesday and held a meeting with the crown prince.

I look forward to working with the administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats to see if we can take the U.S.-Saudi relationship to the next level, which would be a tremendous economic benefit to both countries and bring much-needed stability to a troubled region. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 11, 2023

According to sources, both officials weighed up the long-standing friendly relationship between their countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern during their meeting.

The U.S. senator also met with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi minister of defense; Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; and Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state, cabinet member, and national security adviser, local Saudi media reported.

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with #US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. They reviewed the friendship relations between the two countries, and discussed issues of common interest.🇸🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/023audCr39 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 11, 2023

In a Twitter post, Graham hailed his visit to Saudi Arabia saying that U.S. and Jeddah agreed to further enhance their relations adding that the reforms going on in Saudi Arabia are equally real.

He added: "I also expressed deep appreciation to the Kingdom for purchasing $37 billion worth of Boeing 787s – which are made in South Carolina – for the new Saudi airline. Investments like this are game changers."