Lithuania takes action: Border crossings with Belarus to shut down

ALBAWAB - In a recent development, Lithuania has decided to close its border crossing points with Belarus, specifically at Tverecius and Sumskas.

The decision, set to take effect from August 18th, comes amidst discussions about the potential complete closure of borders shared by the Baltic countries, Poland, and Belarus. Details regarding this significant move are expected to be finalized by August 28th. The decision comes as concerns grow over the presence of Russia-linked Wagner in Belarus.

Lithuania's Ministry of Internal Affairs, represented by Agne Bilotaite, has emphasized the seriousness of this decision. The move reflects the ongoing dialogue about the broader possibility of closing borders entirely, serving as a response to the situation at hand. These measures aim to address concerns and implications tied to regional stability and security.

Latvia is joining Lithuania and Poland in strengthening its borders with Belarus, amid the country's military exercises and Wagner mercenary presence. pic.twitter.com/5eGpiX2lvN August 8, 2023

Reports from Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) confirm the planned closure of the Tverecius and Sumskas border crossing points. As August 18th approaches, these crossings will be inaccessible, marking a significant step in Lithuania's response to the circumstances involving Belarus.

Notably, Lithuania's decision also keeps a focus on maintaining certain border control points. Four border checkpoints, including Medininkai, Lavoriskes, Raigardas, and Salcininkai, will remain operational, ensuring some level of connectivity. This strategic approach underscores the government's intent to balance security concerns with the need for essential movement.

The timing of this decision aligns with growing unease over the presence of Russia-linked Wagner in Belarus. Amidst geopolitical complexities, Lithuania's actions signify a proactive response to safeguarding regional interests. The situation continues to evolve, and the forthcoming weeks will bring further clarity on the full scope of these border adjustments.