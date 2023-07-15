Wagner cross into Belarus: Security concerns rise

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (DPSU) has officially confirmed reports of Wagner mercenaries crossing from Russia into neighboring Belarus.

The DPSU stated that they are closely monitoring the situation, evaluating the number of "militants" present, as well as their specific locations and objectives within Belarus.

Unverified information suggests that a convoy comprising approximately 60 Wagner vehicles successfully entered Belarus in the early hours of Saturday, breaching the border. The Wagner group's defiance had previously challenged the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per the agreement, the Wagner fighters were given the option to either join the regular Russian army or seek refuge in Belarus, a close ally of Russia. The whereabouts of the group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, remain unknown.

Meanwhile, the Belarus Defense Ministry disclosed that the Wagner units are currently serving as military instructors for the country's regional defense forces. The ministry specified that they are providing training in "military discipline" to Belarusian soldiers near the town of Osipovichi, located approximately 85 kilometers southeast of the capital, Minsk.

This development comes after Russian President Putin revealed that Prigozhin had rejected an offer for the Wagner fighters to integrate into the regular Russian army. During discussions held in Moscow on June 29, Putin stated that many group commanders had expressed support for a plan that would be overseen by a senior figure within the Wagner group. However, Prigozhin responded that his men "do not agree with this decision," indicating potential internal divisions within the Wagner ranks.

The entry of Wagner mercenaries into Belarus raises concerns about the stability and security of the region. As the situation unfolds, both Ukraine and Belarus, along with international observers, will closely monitor the activities and potential implications of the Wagner group's presence in Belarus.