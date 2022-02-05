Rescue Team Enter Tunnel For Little Rayan

ALBAWABA - Rayan is out. The rescuers have finally excavated through. A medical team have gone inside the well to lynch him and make sure he is ok. It took five days of digging to get to the little boy.
There are finally there live. A waiting ambulance which been there from the start, is waiting to take him to hospital with his father.
https://t.co/jrjdqjUyqD#أنقذوا_ريان— محمد العبوسي- Mohammed AL-leabbosi (@MLeabbosi) February 5, 2022
Many people are watch and cheering as the medical team examine.
#الطفل_ريان#قلوبنا_مع_ريان #أنقذوا_ريان— واحد من النــاس☝100k (@Jc_jjjo) February 5, 2022
قرب الفرج وقربت الفرحه ويارب يكون بخير
كل من دعا وتابع وحزين خلال الخمس ايام الله يكتب اجركم ويحفظلكم غالينكم ويسعدكم دنيا واخرة
درس تعلمناه من #ريان اننا امه واحده وشعب واحد مهما حصل pic.twitter.com/Rz8CeblIYS
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)