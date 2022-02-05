  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Little Rayan is Finally Rescued After Five Days of Digging in Morocco

Rescue Team Enter Tunnel For Little Rayan

Published February 5th, 2022 - 02:30 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Rayan is out. The rescuers have finally excavated through. A medical team have gone inside the well to lynch him and make sure he is ok. It took five days of digging to get to the little boy. 

There are finally there live.  A waiting ambulance which been there from the start, is waiting to take him to hospital with his father.
 

Many people are watch and cheering as the medical team examine. 

 

Tags:RayanMorocco

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...