Liz Cheney Will do 'Whatever it Takes' to Prevent Trump From Re-election

ALBAWABA - Republican Liz Cheney is prepared to do "whatever it takes" to prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected as president in the US 2024 presidential polls or going anywhere near the White House.

ليز تشيني تتعهّد "فعل كلّ ما يلزم" لكي لا يُنتخب ترامب رئيساً مجدّداً https://t.co/t4CNWWdsFv — Annahar (@Annahar) August 17, 2022

Her comments are being picked up on the worldwide news platforms and social media. She emerged as a fierce critic of Trump who wants to make a bid for a comeback as president if the United States.

The daughter of the former US Vice-President Dick Cheney just lost the American primary to a Trump-backed challenger.