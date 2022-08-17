  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Liz Cheney Will do 'Whatever it Takes' to Prevent Trump From Re-election

Liz Cheney Will do 'Whatever it Takes' to Prevent Trump From Re-election

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 17th, 2022 - 06:43 GMT
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Republican Liz Cheney is prepared to do "whatever it takes" to prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected as president in the US 2024 presidential polls or going anywhere near the White House.

 

Her comments are being picked up on the worldwide news platforms and social media. She emerged as a fierce critic of Trump who wants to make a bid for a comeback as president if the United States.

The daughter of the former US Vice-President Dick Cheney just lost the American primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Tags:liz cheneyDonald TrumpWhite House

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...