Liz Truss Resigns as Britain's Prime Minister

Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister during a press conference on Thursday, October 20th.
Liz Truss, 47, became the prime minister of the UK about one month ago, following Boris Johnson's resignation.
BREAKING: Liz Truss resigns as PM— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 20, 2022
"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," the former PM added.
The country's Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a general election 'now', AFP added.
According to the British newspaper Metro, Tuss has become Britain’s shortest-ever-serving leader after serving only 44 days in office.
