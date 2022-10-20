Liz Truss Resigns as Britain's Prime Minister

  1. Home
Published October 20th, 2022 - 12:39 GMT
Liz Truss

Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister during a press conference on Thursday, October 20th.

Liz Truss, 47, became the prime minister of the UK about one month ago, following Boris Johnson's resignation.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," the former PM added.

The country's Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a general election 'now', AFP added.

According to the British newspaper Metro, Tuss has become Britain’s shortest-ever-serving leader after serving only 44 days in office.

