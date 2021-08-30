Locals: Five Missiles Target Kabul Airport

At least five rockets were fired at the Afghan capital Kabul's Airport- Hamid Karzai International Airport on early Monday.

at least nine Afghan civilians (six of them children) were reportedly killed in the US drone strike in Kabul on Sunday.



US says it targeted a car carrying at least one person associated with ISIS but family told BBC they had no connection to IS, and the intelligence was wrong. — Sodaba سودابه (@SodabaH) August 30, 2021

Local sources confirmed the rockets were fired but intercepted via defense systems installed at the airport.



Casualties are feared, but no immediate details were available.

US President Joe Biden had warned an attack was “very likely,” as the clock is ticking for the full withdrawal of US forces by the deadline, Tuesday, set by the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

This article has been adapted from its original source.