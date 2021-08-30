  1. Home
Locals: Five Missiles Target Kabul Airport

Published August 30th, 2021 - 11:50 GMT
rockets were fired but intercepted via defense systems installed at the Kabul airport
US soldiers stand on the tarmac as an US Air Force aircraft (L) prepares for take off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021. Rockets were fired at Kabul's airport on August 30 where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of Islamic State group attacks. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Incident comes amid evacuation deadline, Tuesday, set by Taliban nears

At least five rockets were fired at the Afghan capital Kabul's Airport- Hamid Karzai International Airport on early Monday.

Local sources confirmed the rockets were fired but intercepted via defense systems installed at the airport.


Casualties are feared, but no immediate details were available.

US President Joe Biden had warned an attack was “very likely,” as the clock is ticking for the full withdrawal of US forces by the deadline, Tuesday, set by the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

