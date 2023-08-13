Londoners protest the installation of ULEZ cameras

Breaking Headline

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 13th, 2023 - 05:17 GMT
Elevated Security Camera Surveillance Footage of a Crowd of People Walking on Busy Urban City Streets. Shutterstock
Highlights
Motorists are set to face charges of £12.50 ($15.8) for every trip, unless their vehicle is electric or adheres to specific emission standards.

ALBAWABA- Outrage has surged among UK citizens as Sadiq Khan, London's mayor, deploys recognition cameras for Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) across the city. 

The move incurs fines of £12 ($15) for non-electric vehicle owners passing these cameras, prompting an outcry.

Pushback has escalated to citizens dismantling the cameras upon installation. Khan's ULEZ plan, aiming to charge drivers for every journey, is spreading these cameras throughout London, including residential areas. 

Motorists are set to face charges of £12.50 ($15.8) for every trip, unless their vehicle is electric or adheres to specific emission standards.
 

