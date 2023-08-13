Londoners protest the installation of ULEZ cameras

ALBAWABA- Outrage has surged among UK citizens as Sadiq Khan, London's mayor, deploys recognition cameras for Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) across the city.

The move incurs fines of £12 ($15) for non-electric vehicle owners passing these cameras, prompting an outcry.

UK citizens are furious Sadiq Khan is installing ULEZ (Ultra low emission zones) recognition cameras throughout London. Those who can’t afford electric vehicles will be fined £12 pounds ($15) every time they drive past them.



Citizens are fighting back by taking them down as soon… pic.twitter.com/8AsvWYPbfA — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 13, 2023

Pushback has escalated to citizens dismantling the cameras upon installation. Khan's ULEZ plan, aiming to charge drivers for every journey, is spreading these cameras throughout London, including residential areas.

Motorists are set to face charges of £12.50 ($15.8) for every trip, unless their vehicle is electric or adheres to specific emission standards.

