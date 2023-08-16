Lost Australians and crew rescued after 36 hours at sea

ALBAWABA - In a remarkable turn of events, four Australian tourists and two Indonesian individuals who had gone missing during a journey to an Indonesian tourist island have been located safe and sound after spending a harrowing 36 hours at sea.

While the efforts were successful in rescuing most of the group, unfortunately, one individual remains unaccounted for.

The incident unfolded near Sumatra, where two boats carrying a total of 17 passengers embarked on a journey. However, one of these vessels failed to reach its intended destination, prompting concerns and prompting a swift response from search and rescue teams. The authorities swiftly initiated operations to locate the missing group members, including four Australians and three Indonesians.

Shutterstock

The missing boat, impacted by adverse weather conditions midway through its voyage, accentuated the urgency of the situation. As one faction sought refuge on a nearby small island, the other part of the group attempted to persevere through challenging weather conditions.

As the boat's disappearance sparked concerns, the rescue teams sprang into action. Their relentless efforts finally paid off, resulting in the discovery of three Australians and two Indonesians who were located after a painstaking two-and-a-half-day search. Additionally, another Australian was found on an island situated 5 kilometers away approximately 90 minutes later.

While most of the group has been found, authorities are still grappling with the absence of one Indonesian individual, leaving a sense of incompleteness in an otherwise successful rescue mission. The ordeal serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sea travel and the inherent risks that accompany it.