Macron Seeks to Turn a New Leaf in Algeria Besides Gas

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron's visit to Algeria is aimed at mending ties long fractured because of different historical issues at the heart of which is past French colonialism.

His trip is trending on the social media. AFP states Macron heads to Algeria on Thursday seeking to soothe festering diplomatic tensions with an increasingly important supplier of gas to Europe adding however, the Franco-Algerian relations are still fraught with resentment caused by the colonial era - Paris ruled the North African territory for more than 130 years - and the bitter war of independence.

Much is being said about his 25-27 August visit to Algiers, coming after a series of recrimination between the two countries about their past relations and some of these tweets are unkind to the French past with the Algeria withdrawing its ambassador from Paris.

It's all water under the bridge now, for Macron is coming to the country fishing for cheap oil alternative to that provided by Russia and many argue this is part of the European oil diplomacy made more acute by Moscow's war in the Ukraine.

But its not all about politics, diplomacy, oil and business. On his three-day visit Macron is visiting Algeria's second-largest city, Oran, where he will stop off at a record store and attend a breakdancing show, AFP reports. The last visit Macron was made to Algeria was in 2017.