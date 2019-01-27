Macron Will Not Visit to Lebanon if New Cabinet is Not Formed

President Emmanuel Macron (Shutterstock)

France has warned that President Emmanuel Macron could call off his visit to Lebanon that is scheduled for the second half of February should the new Lebanese government not be formed within a week, media reports said.

“Lebanese authorities have received a warning from the French state which included the possibility that the French president might cancel his visit to Beirut should the government not be formed within a week,” Asharq al-Awsat daily quoted senior French sources as saying in remarks published Sunday.

The sources said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has given Lebanon a one-week ultimatum to reach consensus that would allow for the formation of the cabinet.

“The passing of this deadline will prompt President Macron -- who begins a tour that includes Egypt and Cyprus tomorrow -- to postpone his visit to Lebanon seeing as it would be unnecessary in light of the continuation of the current situation that is impeding the government’s formation,” the sources added.

