Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Jolts Japan’s Iwate State

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Japan’s northwestern Iwate state, the country’s meteorological agency said on Friday.

The quake occurred off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures at a depth of 20 kilometers (over 12.42 miles) at 11.25 p.m. local time (0236GMT), the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake had struck off the coastal provinces of Fukushima and Miyagi in Tohoku.