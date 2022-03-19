Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Jolts Japan’s Iwate State

  1. Home
Published March 19th, 2022 - 06:15 GMT
This picture shows a supermarket littered with merchandise in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture on March 17, 2022 after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Japan’s northwestern Iwate state, the country’s meteorological agency said on Friday.

The quake occurred off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures at a depth of 20 kilometers (over 12.42 miles) at 11.25 p.m. local time (0236GMT), the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake had struck off the coastal provinces of Fukushima and Miyagi in Tohoku.

 

Tags:JapanearthquakeNatural Disaster

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

