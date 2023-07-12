Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mahmoud Abbas arrives at Jenin refugee camp

Mahmoud Abbas arrives at Jenin refugee camp

Published July 12th, 2023 - 09:34 GMT
Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a joint press conference with the French President at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives at the Jenin refugee camp in order to check citizens' conditions in the wake of the latest Israeli aggression on Jenin. 

Abbas was transferred from Ramallah to Jenin via Jordanian helicopter and was received by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian leaders, and members of the government.

AFP \ Khalil MAZRAAWI

The goal behind the visit is to personally examine the conditions of the residents of the camp and to oversee ongoing reconstruction activities in the camp and city in the days following the recent Israeli aggression on Jenin.
 

Tags:Mahmoud AbbasPalestineJeninJordan

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now