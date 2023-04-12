Man arrested for protesting Macron's University of Amsterdam visit

ALBAWABA - Dutch police arrested on Wednesday a man who protested French President Emmanuel Macrin's visit to Netherlands.

Upon Macron's arrival at the University of Amsterdam's science campus, a protester ran and shouted: "We're here" ("On est là") even if Macron doesn't want us, we're here!"

Protestant floored after trying to reach Macron at the University of Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/dZDiio9VFg — ₳aron (@Ackehorn) April 12, 2023

The protester was tackled by a military officer and police then he was taken to a nearby police vehicle.

The French president visited the university on the second day of his official visit to the Netherlands.

Many students, including those from ROOD, Activistenpartij and Amsterdam Autonomous Coalition, rallied against theMacron visit to the Amsterdam Science Park.

Protests continued in the Netherlands against Macron's visit. On Tuesday, demonstrators shouted and raised banners at the start of his speech about Europe's future in The Hague.