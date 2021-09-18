Man Arrested For Setting His Wife on Fire in Jordan

Police on Thursday said they are investigating a burning incident that resulted in the death of a married woman earlier this month in Amman.

The victim was reportedly torched by her husband following a domestic dispute on September 6, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The victim claimed that her husband set her on fire and we arrested him as a result,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remained in the Intensive Care Unit, suffering from burns to most parts of her body, the police official added.

“Based on our records, the victim did not file any domestic complaints against her husband in the past or had a file at the Family Protection Department,” according to Sartawi.

Meanwhile, Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI), a local women’s organisation, issued a statement condemning the death of the woman.

The SIGI statement said that the 28-year-old victim is a mother of three children and was allegedly set on fire by her husband using kerosene.

SIGI also quoted what the woman reportedly wrote on her Facebook page shortly before dying saying: “I thought my husband was going to change my life, but he actually erased all my life.”