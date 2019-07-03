Man Blows Himself Up in The Tunisian Capital

A man has blown himself up after being pursued by police in the Tunisian capital, days after twin bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in the city.

The Tunisian state-run news agency reported on Tuesday that the incident, which caused no other casualties, took place in the north of the city.

A police spokesman told local media that the man was a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri, and that police fired at him before he detonated an explosive vest.





Last week, two suicide bombers launched a double attack in Tunis, killing a police officer person and leaving several others injured.

The violence has revived fears for the stability of the North African state, which is seen as a rare democratic success story of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings but has been hit by repeated Islamist attacks.

